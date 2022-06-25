Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) and its German partner BioNTech (BNTX) disclosed Phase 2/3 data on Saturday to indicate that the companies’ Omicron-adapted vaccine candidates generated a stronger immune response against the BA.1 subvariant compared to the current COVID-19 vaccine.

The study involving 1,234 participants aged 56 years and older was designed to evaluate 30 µg and 60 µg doses of monovalent and bivalent Omicron adapted vaccine candidates.

The Omicron-adapted monovalent candidate at 30 µg and 60 µg doses led to a 13.5 and 19.6-fold increase in neutralizing antibody levels against the Omicron BA.1 as a fourth booster dose.

A booster dose of the Omicron-adapted bivalent candidates designed based on the currently used vaccine and a vaccine candidate targeting the spike protein of the Omicron BA.1, elicited a 9.1 and 10.9-fold increase in antibody levels against BA.1.

Citing lab studies, the companies noted that the blood samples of the trial participants efficiently neutralized BA.4/BA.5 subvariants of the virus. However, the antibody levels were found to be 3-fold lower than the BA.1, indicating a lower neutralization effect against the newer subvariants.

Both vaccine candidates were found to have a favorable safety and tolerability profile similar to the current vaccine, Pfizer (PFE) and BioNTech (BNTX) said.

“Based on these data, we believe we have two very strong Omicron-adapted candidates that elicit a substantially higher immune response against Omicron than we’ve seen to date,” Pfizer (PFE) Chief Executive Albert Bourla remarked.

Pfizer (PFE) and BioNTech (BNTX) are currently sharing data with the FDA ahead of a meeting of the agency’s Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee (VRBPAC) later this month.

Read: According to latest estimates from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants of Omicron are gaining ground in the U.S.