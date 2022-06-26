Following a meeting of its Emergency Committee, the World Health Organization (WHO) has decided that the current outbreak of monkeypox does not amount to a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC), the global body said on Saturday.

PHEIC designation is WHO's highest level of warning, previously issued for the COVID-19 pandemic and Ebola.

During the meeting held in Geneva on Thursday, the WHO shared data on the current epidemiological situation of the rare viral disease, highlighting that since the start of May, more than 47 countries reported 3,040 monkeypox cases.

Despite a few dissenting views, “the committee resolved by consensus to advise the WHO Director-General that at this stage the outbreak should be determined to not constitute a PHEIC,” the WHO said regarding the outcome of the meeting.

However, the panel noted that the outbreak requires close monitoring and review to determine if there are significant changes that will warrant reconsideration of their advice.

