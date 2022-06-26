Proxy firm ISS said to favor Frontier takeover of Spirt Airlines after increased bid

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) shareholders should vote to approve Frontier's Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) revised takeover offer for ultra-low cost carrier after Frontier increased its bid on Friday, proxy firm ISS recommended.

Frontier’s revised offer is “preferable” to JetBlue's (NASDAQ:JBLU) as it matches JBLU's protection related to regulatory failure and the increase in JBLU's offer price, as well as a increased prepayment from Frontier, influential proxy firm ISS said in a report late Friday, according to media outlets including Bloomberg and WSJ.

The new recommendation, which is a change from earlier this month when ISS said Spirit (SAVE) holders should vote against the Frontier (SAVE) deal, comes as Spirit holders are set to vote Thursday on the Frontier deal.

Frontier (ULCC) late Friday raised its per-share cash offer to buy the airline by $2 to $4.13/share. ULCC also increased the reverse termination fee it will pay SAVE to $350M from the earlier $250M if the merger is not completed for antitrust reasons. ULCC will also prepay $2.22/share to SAVE stockholders as a cash dividend once the deal is approved by the stockholders.

Spirt (SAVE) also said on Friday that after reviewing JetBlue's (JBLU) revised offer, SAVE determined that it is not a superior proposal and continues to recommend stockholders vote for the merger with ULCC.

Jetblue (JBLU) commented on the revised Frontier (ULCC) offer late Saturday.

"We continue to believe JetBlue’s proposal is decisively superior to the Frontier transaction, even considering its revised terms, and it continues to offer Spirit shareholders significantly more value, more cash, more certainty, and more regulatory protections," Jetblue said in a statement.