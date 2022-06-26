PriceVol's pulse on market volatility

Market volatility eased on the week as Wall Street watched the major averages rally on the shortened trade week.

Levels of the CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) declined on the week from the 30 handle down to 27. Moreover, on Friday the VIX hit its lowest spot falling at one-point beneath the 27 marker as the index touched its 100-day moving average.

Switching to PriceVol, a proprietary risk indicator created by ASYMmetric ETFs shows a slightly different story. PriceVol maxed out at 7.7 this week with an average daily data point of 7.3 which is an increase from last week’s average of 6.5.

PriceVol was designed to deliver a more accurate measurement of market volatility as it calculates the realized volatility and price adjustments of 100% of the S&P 500 providing market participants a more focused view of volatility. See more information on PriceVol.

Where was volatility seen?

Breaking down the largest S&P 500 mirroring ETFs like SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) and Vanguard 500 Index Fund (NYSEARCA:VOO), and investors will notice that volatility congregated into a few specific sectors.

The sector that experienced the most significant PriceVol swing was the Consumer Discretionary (XLY) segment as it notched a realized volatility level of 8.8. On the flip side the Energy (NYSEARCA:XLE) sector observed the lowest levels of realized volatility at 3.6.

Lastly as investors watch for rate of change, they will notice that the Financial (XLF) sector of the market experienced a 67% increase in realized volatility which topped all other sectors. Below is a visual representation:

Since the PriceVol consists of all S&P 500 stocks, it’s also important to note what the dispersion of volatility looks like. Below is a chart of the current state of PriceVol dispersed returns compared to what a traditional dispersion of high and low market volatility setting would look like.

The ASYMmetric S&P 500ETF (NYSEARCA:ASPY) is a fund that was generated in light of the PriceVol indicator. ASPY is a rules-based, quantitative long/short hedging strategy that seeks to deliver the financial community a shield against bear market declines, by being net short, while also seeks to capture the majority of bull market gains, by being net long.

See below the performances of all five ETFs discussed across multiple time frames along with the complete PriceVol data for the previous week.