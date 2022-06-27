Investindustrial said in talks to purchase TreeHouse meal-prep unit
Jun. 26, 2022 9:44 PM ETTreeHouse Foods, Inc. (THS)By: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor
- Private equity firm Investindustrial is said in discussion to acquire TreeHouse Food Inc.'s (NYSE:THS) meal-prep business.
- A transaction may value the TreeHouse (THS) unit at about $1.3 billion including debt, according to a Bloomberg report.
- The potential deal comes after Treehouse announced in November that it planned to explore strategic alternatives, including a possible sale of the company or a potential divestiture of a significant portion of its meal prep business.
- TreeHouse earlier this month appointed Patrick O'Donnell as the interim CFO succeeding William J. Kelley Jr. Kelley was expected to remain with the company the end of the month.