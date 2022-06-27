Asia-Pacific stocks higher as investors assess inflation and recession fears

Japan +1.54%.

China +1.10%. China Industrial profits data for May: -6.5% y/y (prior -8.6%).

Hong Kong +2.73%

Australia +1.98%.

India +1.13%.

On Friday Wall Street, Dow Jones rose 823.32 points, or 2.68%, to 31,500.68, S&P 500 advanced 3.06% to 3,911.74, while Nasdaq advanced 3.34% to 11,607.62.

Oil prices slipped more than $1 a barrel on Monday as global economic concerns depressed the oil demand outlook while investors eyed the G-7 meeting this week for possible moves on Russian oil exports and a revival of the Iran nuclear deal.

Brent crude futures slipped $1.42, or 1.3%, to $111.70 a barrel by 0010 GMT after rebounding 2.8% on Friday. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude was at $106.08 a barrel.

Gold prices gained on Monday, as news of some Western nations planning to officially ban imports of the metal from Russia for its invasion of Ukraine sparked some interest in bullion.

Spot gold rose 0.5% to $1,835.58 per ounce by 0231 GMT. U.S. gold futures were up 0.3% at $1,836.30.

Spot silver rose 1.2% to $21.36 per ounce, platinum gained 0.5% to $912.00 and palladium climbed 0.6% to $1,886.65.

U.S. futures higher. Dow Jones +0.04%; S&P 500 +0.12%; Nasdaq +0.23%.