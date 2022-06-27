Embraer signs firm order for 10 E-Jets P2F conversions

Jun. 27, 2022

  • Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) has signed a firm order for up to 10 Embraer E-Jets Passenger to Freight conversions with an undisclosed customer.
  • Aircraft for conversion will come from the customer's current E-Jets fleet, with deliveries starting in 2024.
  • It is first firm contract for Embraer's P2F comes after an agreement announced in May with Nordic Aviation Capital (NAC) for up to 10 conversion slots for E190F/E195F.
  • The E-Jets Freighters offer over 50% more volume capacity, three times the range of large cargo turboprops, and up to 30% lower operating costs than narrowbodies.
