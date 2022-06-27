Antelope Enterprise Holdings receives Nasdaq minimum bid price deficiency letter
Jun. 27, 2022 1:57 AM ETAntelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (AEHL)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Antelope Enterprise Holdings (NASDAQ:AEHL) said on Friday that it had received a letter from the Nasdaq Stock Market that its common stock had failed to maintain a minimum bid price of $1 over the previous 30 consecutive business days as required by the Listing Rules of Nasdaq.
- The notification letter does not result in the immediate delisting of the common stock, the company said.
- The firm will get a compliance period of 180 calendar days, or until December 20, to regain compliance with Nasdaq’s minimum bid price requirement.
- In the event, it does not regain compliance with the Bid Price Rule within the timeline and is not eligible for an additional compliance period at that time, the Staff will provide written notification to the company that its common stock may be delisted.