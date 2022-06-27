Sinovac Biotech COVID-19 vaccine conditionally registered in South Africa
Jun. 27, 2022 2:21 AM ETSinovac Biotech Ltd. (SVA)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Sinovac Biotech (NASDAQ:SVA) said on Sunday that the South African Health Products Regulatory Authority granted conditional registration to SINOVAC CoronaVac in aged 18 and above adults, based on acceptable safety, quality, and efficacy data submitted.
- The vaccine is administered intramuscularly in two doses with a 14 to 28-day interval.
- The CoronaVac was previously authorized for emergency use with conditions by the SAHPRA on July 3, 2021.
- All the evidence suggested that the SINOVAC COVID-19 vaccine was safe and effective and has been available in more than 60 countries, with a total supply of almost 2.9 billion doses.