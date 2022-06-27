Hexagon AB names Paolo guglielmini as new president and CEO
Jun. 27, 2022 2:38 AM ETHexagon AB (publ) (HXGBF), HXGBYBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Hexagon AB (OTCPK:HXGBF) announced that current COO and President of Hexagon's Manufacturing Intelligence (MI) division Paolo Guglielmini will succeed Ola Rollén as President and CEO of Hexagon AB, effective 31 December 2022.
- Gun Nilsson has decided to step down as CEO for Hexagon's principal shareholder MSAB on 1 October and consequently leave her position as Chairman of Hexagon AB at the Annual General Meeting2023.
- MSAB, in consultation with Hexagon's nomination committee, has the intention to propose Ola Rollén as new Chairman of the Board at the AGM 2023.
- Concurrently, the following organisational changes will be made:
- Josh (Joshua) Weiss, currently COO of Hexagon Geosystems, will succeed Guglielmini as President for Hexagon Manufacturing Intelligence, effective 1 July 2022. He has joined Hexagon in 2015 – from his most recent role to the President of Geosystems' mining and heavy construction businesses.
- Michael Ritter, currently President of Hexagon Autonomy & Positioning, will assume a new senior role overseeing Hexagon's Autonomy & Positioning, Mining and Agriculture divisions, effective immediately.
- Maria Luthström, currently Head of Sustainability and Investor Relations for Hexagon, will succeed Ritter as President of Hexagon Autonomy & Positioning, effective 1 October 2022.