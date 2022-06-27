European markets climb as positive global momentum continues

Jun. 27, 2022 4:20 AM ETBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor

London +0.95%.

Germany +1.81%.

France +1.24%.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 index added 1.3%% in early trade, with basic resources jumping to lead gains as all sectors and major bourses entered positive territory.

SNB total sight deposits w.e. 24 June CHF 748.5 bn vs CHF 751.8 bn prior.

Central bank speakers in focus this week, the ECB will be hosting a forum on central banking this week and that is scheduled for 27 to 29 June.

In bond market, The yield on 10-year Treasuries was up more than three basis to 3.16%.

Germany’s 10-year yield was up more than five basis point to 1.49%.

Britain’s 10-year yield was up more than five basis point to 2.36%.

European futures higher. FTSE +0.47%; CAC +0.54%; DAX +1.28% and EURO STOXX +0.90%.

