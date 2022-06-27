Borr Drilling signs letter of intent for sale of three rigs
Jun. 27, 2022 5:00 AM ETBorr Drilling Limited (BORR)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR) is rising 1.62% premarket after the firm has signed a letter of intent with an undisclosed third party for the sale of 3 high-specification units under construction with Keppel FELS shipyard - namely "Tivar", "Huldra" and "Heidrun".
- The sale deal is subject to customary closing conditions and procedures and is expected conclude within 30 days.
- The Transaction Rigs are expected to be employed by the prospective owner in a captive market and represent limited competition to Borr Drilling's fleet.
- The total consideration for the deal is $320M, which will be used to pay the delivery instalments of the three rigs and eliminates the associated activation costs that would have applied in the future.
- The transaction forms an integral part of the refinancing and optimization of the capital structure of the company which it is working to complete as it significantly reduces the company's capital commitments.
- Upon conclusion of the sale of the Transaction Rigs, the company's fleet will be composed of 23 delivered rigs (of which 20 are currently contracted) and two rigs under construction with Keppel FELS.
