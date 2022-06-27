France's Ipsen (OTCPK:IPSEY) (OTCPK:IPSEF) is acquiring Cambridge, Mass.-based cancer drug maker Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) for $247M plus contingent value right (CVR).

Ipsen will begin an all-cash tender offer to acquire all outstanding shares of Epizyme (EPZM) for $1.45/share plus a CVR of $1 per share.

Ipsen has taken the M&A route to bolster its pipeline. The company said that its strategic focus is on building a high-value and sustainable pipeline through external innovation.

Ipsen said the deal will strengthen its oncology presence and leverage its infrastructure.

Ipsen added that the main focus of the acquisition is on Epizyme's lead drug Tazverik, which is approved in the U.S. to treat certain patients with follicular lymphoma (FL). Tazverik is currently in a phase 3 confirmatory study (SYMPHONY-1) in combination with rituximab (sold as Rituxan by Roche and Biogen) and lenalidomide (marketed as Revlimid by Bristol-Myers Squibb) in patients with relapsed/refractory FL who have received at least one prior therapy.

Ipsen will also gain Epizyme' multiple myeloma/B-cell lymphoma drug candidate EZM0414.

Each CVR will provide cash of $0.30 upon the first achievement of $250M in net sales of Tazverik (excluding sales in Japan and Greater China) in any four consecutive quarters, by Dec. 31, 2026 and $0.70 per CVR payable upon receipt of U.S. approval of the combination of Tazverik and rituximab and lenalidomide in second-line follicular lymphoma by Jan.1 2028.

Epizyme is in collaboration with Hutchmed (HCM) for Tazverik in Greater China.

Ipsen noted that Epizyme's board has approved the transaction and Epizyme's largest stockholder Royalty Pharma (RPRX), which owns ~20.5% stake in the U.S. drugmaker, has agreed to tender its shares in the tender offer.

Ipsen said the transaction is expected to be moderately dilutive on its core operating income until the end of 2024 and the dilutive impact on 2022 core operating margin will be limited.

The closing of the deal is subject to conditions, including a majority of shares tendered and U.S. antitrust clearance, among other things.

