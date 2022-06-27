Novartis Cosentyx gets approval in EU for expanded use in certain kids with arthritis
Jun. 27, 2022 5:19 AM ETNovartis AG (NVS)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- The European Commission (EC) approved the expanded use of Novartis' (NYSE:NVS) psoriasis/arthritis drug Cosentyx.
- Cosentyx (secukinumab) can now be used alone or in combination with methotrexate, in the juvenile idiopathic arthritis (JIA) categories of enthesitis-related arthritis (ERA) and juvenile psoriatic arthritis (JPsA) in patients six years and older who have not responded adequately to or who cannot tolerate conventional therapy.
- ERA is a disorder affecting mainly the joints and entheses of the lower extremities.
- The EC approval follows a positive opinion for Cosentyx by a panel of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) in May.
- The approval was backed by data from a phase 3 trial called JUNIPERA.