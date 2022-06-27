Novartis Cosentyx gets approval in EU for expanded use in certain kids with arthritis

Jun. 27, 2022

Low angle view of the large banner on the facade of the southern wing of the Berlaymont building, seat of the European Commission in Brussels, Belgium.

olrat/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • The European Commission (EC) approved the expanded use of Novartis' (NYSE:NVS) psoriasis/arthritis drug Cosentyx.
  • Cosentyx (secukinumab) can now be used alone or in combination with methotrexate, in the juvenile idiopathic arthritis (JIA) categories of enthesitis-related arthritis (ERA) and juvenile psoriatic arthritis (JPsA) in patients six years and older who have not responded adequately to or who cannot tolerate conventional therapy.
  • ERA is a disorder affecting mainly the joints and entheses of the lower extremities.
  • The EC approval follows a positive opinion for Cosentyx by a panel of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) in May.
  • The approval was backed by data from a phase 3 trial called JUNIPERA.
