Airbus on the verge of receiving $5.5M aircraft order from Indian airline, Jet Airways
Jun. 27, 2022 5:38 AM ETAirbus SE (EADSY)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Airbus (OTCPK:EADSY) to receive an aircraft order worth ~$5.5B from India-based Jet Airways, Bloomberg cited sources close to the matter.
- The order could be for A320neo jets and A220 planes.
- It was also known that Boeing and Embraer are underway discussions and there is no final decision taken yet.
- Jet received its flying license last month after the India-based airline revived under the nation's new bankruptcy laws now with fresh funding, changed ownership, and new management.
- It plans to resume flying by September in the Indian market.
- A Jet representative indicated, "We are in final negotiations with lessors and OEMs for aircraft, and we will announce our aircraft choice and fleet plan once we have made a decision."