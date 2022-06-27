Nasdaq, S&P, Dow futures rise, looking to build on last week's gains

Stock index futures point to a higher open Monday following a strong week where investors seemed to price in slightly more dovish central banks.

Nasdaq 100 futures (NDX:IND) +1%, S&P futures (SPX) +0.6% and Dow futures (INDU) +0.3% are higher.

Rates are higher. The 10-year Treasury yield is up 5 basis points to 3.17% and the 2-year is up 2 basis points to 3.08%.

"Bear in mind if the Fed did move by 75bps in July, that would mean the hiking cycle since March would now be at 225bps, which matches the entire hiking cycle we saw in 3 years between 2015 and 2018," Deutsche Bank's Jim Reid said. "Nevertheless, when it came to monetary policy expectations, the growing fears of a recession led investors to take out the probability of more aggressive tightening, with the fed funds rate priced in by December’s meeting down by -16.0bps over the week."

On the economic calendar, May durable goods orders arrive before the bell. Economists predict a 0.1% rise and a 0.3% rise in core orders, both down from April.

"Consumers have been shifting away from durable goods (hence deflation for some durable goods prices)," UBS chief economist Paul Donovan said. "However, companies have been automating to keep wage costs low."

Shortly after the start of trading, pending home sales for May come in. The forecast is for a drop of 4%.

In global macro, Russia defaulted on its debt for the first time since 1918.