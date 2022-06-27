Stepan Company executes $450M credit facility agreement
Jun. 27, 2022 6:20 AM ETStepan Company (SCL)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Stepan Company (NYSE:SCL) has entered into credit agreement providing for a five-year committed $350M multi-currency revolving credit facility and a $100M delayed draw term loan facility with a syndicate of banks.
- This agreement replaces previous $350M revolving credit agreement that was scheduled to expire in January 2023.
- The credit facilities will mature on June 24, 2027.
- The credit agreement allows company to make unsecured borrowings, as needed, for working capital, acquisitions, capital expenditures and general corporate purposes.
- Scott R. Behrens, President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, "We are pleased to have the continued support of our banking partners and to announce the closing of these new credit facilities. This five-year agreement positions us to execute on our strategic priorities, invest in our growth opportunities and continue our disciplined pursuit of acquisitions that can accelerate our growth."