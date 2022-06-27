Li-Cycle Holdings to enter Russell 2000 and Russell 3000 Index
Jun. 27, 2022 6:22 AM ETLi-Cycle Holdings Corp. (LICY)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
As part of the 2022 Russell indexes annual reconstitution, Li-Cycle Holdings (NYSE:LICY) has been added to the small-cap Russell 2000 Index and the broad-market Russell 3000 Index, effective after the U.S. market opens on June 27, 2022.
“As we continue to execute on our Spoke & Hub network strategy, which provides localized sustainable solutions for the battery materials supply chain to support the growth for electric vehicles, we look forward to expanding our reach within the investment community. We are excited to have been selected for inclusion in the Russell 2000® Index, another meaningful market milestone for Li-Cycle since becoming publicly listed in August 2021.” said Ajay Kochhar, Li-Cycle co-founder and Chief Executive Officer.
- Shares +3.12% PM