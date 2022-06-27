Astellas gene replacement therapy trial put on hold by FDA after nerve issue in patient

Astellas Pharma (OTCPK:ALPMY) (OTCPK:ALPMF) said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) placed a clinical hold on a trial of its gene replacement therapy AT845 after a serious adverse event (SAE) of damage to peripheral nerves in one patient was reported.

The phase 1/2 trial, dubbed FORTIS, evaluating AT845, an investigational adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene replacement therapy in adults with Late-Onset Pompe Disease — a rare genetic disorder is characterized by skeletal muscle weakness affecting mobility and the respiratory system.

The company said in a June 26 press release that a SAE of peripheral sensory neuropathy in one patient was reported.

Peripheral neuropathy is a damage to the nerves outside the brain and spinal cord (peripheral nerves), causing weakness, numbness and pain, usually in the hands and feet.

The Japanese drugmaker said to date, the SAE has been classified by the site investigator as grade 1 (mild in severity) and deemed serious due to medical significance.

The FDA informed Astellas that it did not have sufficient information to assess the risks to patients and required additional information about the recently reported SAE, said the company.

Astellas added that is working with the site investigator to follow the patient's clinical course and will continue to review all relevant data. All currently enrolled patients will continue to be monitored closely.

The company noted that it is reviewing potential financial impacts of this matter for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2023.