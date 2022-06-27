Tencent-backed Prosus offloads $3.7B of JD.com shares

Jun. 27, 2022

Chinese Online Retailer JD.com Goes Public On The Nasdaq Exchange

Andrew Burton/Getty Images News

  • Naspers (OTCPK:NPSNY) and Prosus (OTCPK:PROSF) shareholders shareholders are advised that on Dec.23, 2021 board of Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY) declared a special interim dividend in the form of a distribution in specie of Class A ordinary shares representing a majority of the JD.com shares held by Tencent.
  • Prosus, majority owned by Naspers, through its subsidiary MIH TC received 131.8M JD.com shares under the JD.com in specie distribution, representing a c.4% effective interest in JD.com.
  • As JD.com does not form part of the group’s core strategic focus and the JD.com shares were received by the Prosus group as a result of the JD.com in specie distribution, the Prosus group implemented an orderly disposal of the JD.com shares on the open market.
  • Proceeds of ~$3.67B were realized from the sale which will be retained by the Prosus group for general corporate and liquidity purposes.
  • As of Mar.31, 2022, JD.com shares carrying value stands at ~$3.94B.
