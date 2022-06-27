Liquidia added to Russell 2000 and 3000 Indexes
Jun. 27, 2022 6:47 AM ETLiquidia Corporation (LQDA)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) added as a member of the US small-cap Russell 2000 Index, effective after the US market opens on June 27, as part of the 2022 Russell indexes reconstitution.
“Inclusion in the Russell indexes signals the positive momentum we have built over the last few years. We are pleased to increase our visibility within the institutional investment community as we prepare for the potential launch of our first product, YUTREPIA® (treprostinil) inhalation powder, upon final approval by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.” said Roger Jeffs, Chief Executive Officer of Liquidia.