Liquidia added to Russell 2000 and 3000 Indexes

Jun. 27, 2022 6:47 AM ETLiquidia Corporation (LQDA)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
  • Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) added as a member of the US small-cap Russell 2000 Index, effective after the US market opens on June 27, as part of the 2022 Russell indexes reconstitution.

  • “Inclusion in the Russell indexes signals the positive momentum we have built over the last few years. We are pleased to increase our visibility within the institutional investment community as we prepare for the potential launch of our first product, YUTREPIA® (treprostinil) inhalation powder, upon final approval by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.” said Roger Jeffs, Chief Executive Officer of Liquidia.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.