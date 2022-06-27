Monkeypox plays are lower as WHO rules out emergency status
Jun. 27, 2022 6:50 AM ETSIGA Technologies, Inc. (SIGA)GOVX, TNXP, BVNKF, BVNRY, EBS, CMRX, CODXBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- The companies focused on solutions to contain the monkeypox virus are trading sharply lower in the pre-market Monday after the World Health Organization (WHO) said that the current outbreak did not amount to a global public health emergency.
- The designation, specifically known as a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC), is WHO’s highest level of warning previously issued for COVID-19 pandemic and Ebola.
- After a meeting of its Emergency Committee on Thursday, the WHO announced that the outbreak at this stage should not be classified as a PHEIC.
- However, the experts noted the need for close monitoring and review to see if there are significant changes that would warrant a reconsideration of their advice.
- In reaction, the developers of monkeypox therapeutics such as GeoVax Labs (GOVX), SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA) and Tonix Pharmaceuticals (TNXP) have dropped sharply in the early trading.
- Vaccine developers for monkeypox, Bavarian Nordic (OTCPK:BVNKF) (OTCPK:BVNRY), Emergent BioSolutions (EBS), Chimerix (CMRX) are also among notable decliners along with test developer, Co-Diagnostics (CODX).
- Driven by demand for their monkeypox vaccines and therapeutics, SIGA (SIGA), Bavarian Nordic (OTCPK:BVNKF) and Chimerix (CMRX) outperformed the market over the past month, as shown in this graph.