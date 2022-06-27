Fanatics (FANA) is reported to be in talks to buy sports betting company Tipico.

Malta-based Tipico has online betting licenses in New Jersey and Colorado, as well as being a leading sports betting provider in Germany.

Fanatics (FANA) has been active in adding businesses, buying sports merchandise manufacturer WinCraft in 2020 and trading card company Topps earlier this year.

Fanatics (FANA) has a private valuation of $27B, per a report from CNBC.

Roundhill Investment weighed in on the development, saying Fanatics has its eyes set on grander ambitions including the U.S. market where its presence is negligible.

Roundhill's Will Hershey: "A potential acquisition of Tipico would notably exclude market access to states like New York, which has quickly become the largest state market in the country. In my view, a potential acquisition of either Rush Street Interactive or PointsBet would offer greater strategic rationale, as both companies have New York State access and larger U.S. market share than Tipico."

Fanatics is expected to face an uphill battle for share in the U.S. with FanDuel (OTCPK:PDYPY) , DraftKings (DKNG) and BetMGM (MGM) dominating early market share in many states that legalized online sports betting over the last two years.