Bank of America started off coverage on Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) with a Buy rating on Monday.

The firm views the restaurant operator company positively given what it sees as "achievable/conservative" same-store sales growth expectations in for the second half of the year and margin tailwinds next year.

Analyst Sara Senatore: "TXRH comps track boxed beef prices closely at a 2-qtr lag, reflecting the delayed price transmission process from farmgate to retail shelves and underscores the strong value proposition offered when retail prices are high. Given elevated retail prices (+~21% YTD), we believe the outlook for deceleration in SSSG could prove conservative."

Texas Roadhouse (TXRH) is noted to generate attractive mid-20% return on investment by driving industry-leading sales productivity. Looking ahead, the potential is seen to grow to 1,000 stores in the U.S. vs. the 600 in the U.S. currently. The Bubba's chain is also seen having unit economics that supports further growth.

BofA assigned a price objective of $96 to TXRH.

Shares of TXRH rose 2.40% premarket to $78.80 vs. the 52-week trading range of $68.58 to $102.20 .