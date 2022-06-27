McDonald's promotes Kevin Ozan to SEVP, Strategic Initiatives and Ian Borden to CFO
Jun. 27, 2022 7:08 AM ETMcDonald's Corporation (MCD)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has named Ian Borden, currently President, International and a 30-year System veteran, as next Executive Vice President and CFO, effective September 1.
- Ian first joined the company in Canada in 1994. From there, he went on to serve in roles including as CFO for our Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa region and CFO for Russia and Eastern Europe. He's also had several leadership and P&L roles across our markets and regions.
- Current CFO Kevin has been promoted to Senior Executive Vice President, Strategic Initiatives.
- Kevin will continue to lead the Strategy team and spearhead several strategic initiatives and plans to retire from McDonald's by mid-2023.
- Kevin has been with McDonald's since 1997, when he joined from Ernst & Young.
- Global Chief Supply Chain Officer Francesca to step down, effective August 31.
- Marion Gross, Chief Supply Chain Officer of North America, has been promoted to Executive Vice President, Global Chief Supply Chain Officer, effective September 1.
- Katie Fallon, Chief Global Impact Officer, intends to step down, effective July 15.
- Shares up 0.25% PM.