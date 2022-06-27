McDonald's promotes Kevin Ozan to SEVP, Strategic Initiatives and Ian Borden to CFO

Jun. 27, 2022 7:08 AM ETMcDonald's Corporation (MCD)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor

Close-up McDonalds outdoor sign against blue sky

ermingut/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

  • McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has named Ian Borden, currently President, International and a 30-year System veteran, as next Executive Vice President and CFO, effective September 1.
  • Ian first joined the company in Canada in 1994. From there, he went on to serve in roles including as CFO for our Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa region and CFO for Russia and Eastern Europe. He's also had several leadership and P&L roles across our markets and regions.
  • Current CFO Kevin has been promoted to Senior Executive Vice President, Strategic Initiatives.
  • Kevin will continue to lead the Strategy team and spearhead several strategic initiatives and plans to retire from McDonald's by mid-2023.
  • Kevin has been with McDonald's since 1997, when he joined from Ernst & Young.
  • Global Chief Supply Chain Officer Francesca to step down, effective August 31.
  • Marion Gross, Chief Supply Chain Officer of North America, has been promoted to Executive Vice President, Global Chief Supply Chain Officer, effective September 1.
  • Katie Fallon, Chief Global Impact Officer, intends to step down, effective July 15.
  • Shares up 0.25% PM.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.