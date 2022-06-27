2022 is shaping up to be the "Summer of Flight Disruption." Chances are you have experienced delays if you've been to an airport recently, and that's if you even get on a plane (cancellations have been through the roof). Recent developments have even prompted "camping out at the airport" to trend across the country, while hours-long waits for customer service have left many passengers with a sour taste of the whole traveling experience.

Go for the staycation? Things don't look like they'll be getting better anytime soon as airlines and the FAA point fingers at each other ahead of the busy July Fourth weekend. "The industry is actively and nimbly doing everything possible to create a positive customer experience since it is in an airline’s inherent interest to keep customers happy, so they return for future business," Airlines for America President Nicholas Calio, which represents the largest U.S. carriers, said in a letter to Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg. "However, we have also observed that FAA (air traffic control) staffing challenges have led to traffic restrictions under blue sky conditions."

"People expect when they buy an airline ticket that they’ll get where they need to go safely, efficiently, reliably and affordably," the agency said in response. "After receiving $54B in pandemic relief to help save the airlines from mass layoffs and bankruptcy, the American people deserve to have their expectations met." Carriers have already slashed their June-August schedules by 15% compared with their original plans, with United (NASDAQ:UAL) scrapping 50 daily flights from its hub at Newark Liberty International Airport and American Airlines (NASDAQ:AAL) cutting service to four U.S. cities.

Outlook: In truth, a combination of factors has led to severe staff shortages that have never returned from their pre-COVID levels. Demand has bounced back faster than the industry anticipated, many have found permanent jobs elsewhere and the pandemic slowed training of air traffic controllers and pilots. Routine issues like thunderstorms during the spring and summer have also continued to plague key travel routes and new hotspots like Florida along the East Coast, while COVID infections continue to sideline airline and airport employees, further frustrating travelers.

Related: Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL), Southwest Airlines (LUV), Alaska Airlines (ALK), JetBlue (JBLU), Hawaiian Holdings (HA), Spirit Airlines (SAVE), Mesa Airlines (MESA), SkyWest (SKYW) and Frontier Group (ULCC).