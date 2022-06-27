H&M shutters Shanghai flagship after lockdowns, consumer boycotts take toll

Lockdowns and patriotic consumer backlash in China’s most populous city have caused the Swedish retail giant H&M (OTCPK:HNNMY) to close its flagship location in China.

The store was the retailer's first and largest location in the nation that had grown to become the company's fourth-largest market by total sales by the end of 2020, per Statista. In the past year, this position has fallen off notably.

The closure has not been commented on by the company ahead of its June 29 earnings release, but has been boarded up and all H&M branding has been removed from the building, per Reuters.

In addition to the lockdowns that have diminished sales significantly, Chinese consumers have made the company a target of patriotic ire over its statements regarding the use of Xinjiang cotton. H&M (OTCPK:HNNMY) was one of the very first retailers to raise concerns over slave-labor produced cotton for textiles emanating from China's Xinjiang province, home to the Uyghur minority. That treatment of the minority has been called a genocide by numerous human rights organizations.

Since making these statements, consumer backlash, perhaps aided by state action, has been swift and severe. Indeed, the company’s earnings call in 2021 reflected sales that had nearly halved from the year prior, dropping out of the top 10 markets for the company overall. The company has steadfastly withheld comment on the dynamic.

Nike, which is set to report earnings on Monday evening, has encountered similar issues.