Brinker International is viewed bearishly at BofA due to recession risk to profits

Jun. 27, 2022 7:15 AM ETBrinker International, Inc. (EAT)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor

Maggiano"s Little Italy Restaurant

njpPhoto/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Bank of America reinstated coverage on Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) with an Underperform rating on its view that operating/financial leverage could amplify recession risk for the chain on the EPS line.

Due to Brinker's (EAT) footprint and price point, the firm also expects a more modest tailwind from pent-up demand than many other restaurant chains.

Analyst Sara Senatore's bearish take: "Because there are multiple large, scaled players in the Bar & Grill category, competitive intensity translates into lower average volumes, softer SSSG, and lower returns. PreCOVID, Chili's 5-yr comp CAGR was 0.3%, with price accounting for more than all of that (avg annual price increase 1.3%). By the same token, the presence of other scaled operators means that Chili's ROI (15%) is lower."

BofA assigned a price objective of $26 to EAT vs. the average analyst price target of $41.69.

Shares of EAT fell 1.17% premarket on Monday to $23.69.

