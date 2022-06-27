Wireless carriers increase prices, adding additional pressure to the consumer

Rising costs at the pump and in the grocery stores are not all that the consumer needs to fear, wireless communication companies are also tacking on additional costs that will impact the consumer in the coming months.

Wireless telecommunication firms have spent the past handful of months bolstering fees and costs to some of their midrange wireless plans according to a report from the WSJ. The consumer has felt increased costs in nearly all aspects of their lives as inflation surges and wireless networks appear to be the next area that will impact the wallet of everyday citizens.

Both AT&T (NYSE:T) and Verizon (NYSE:VZ) have increased their fees over the past couple of months. WSJ reported that AT&T increased the cost of specific plans by $6 for a single line and also $12 for a family group plan.

At the same time Verizon corresponded with a match of a monthly price hike of $6 or $12 on its metered-data plans. Additionally, VZ has now increased a portion of its monthly fees on consumer wireless plans by $1.35 and monthly per-smartphone costs of $2.20 on certain business plans.

Premarket price action: T +0.1% and VZ +0.6%.

Year-to-date price action: T +9.3% and VZ -2.8%.

In broader market news stock index futures point to a higher open on Monday following a strong week where investors seemed to price in slightly more dovish central banks.