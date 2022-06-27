Origin materials joins Russell 2000 and 3000 Indexes
Jun. 27, 2022 7:16 AM ETOrigin Materials, Inc. (ORGN), ORGNWBy: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Origin Materials (NASDAQ:ORGN) will join the small-cap Russell 2000 Index and the broad-market Russell 3000 Index, effective after the US market opens on June 27, 2022, as part of the 2022 Russell indexes annual reconstitution.
“We are pleased to announce that Origin has been selected for inclusion in the Russell 2000® and 3000® Indexes. This is an important milestone for our company and reflects continued execution on the part of our team. Origin’s addition to the Russell indexes will enhance our reach within the investment community, better positioning us to meet the surging demand that we are seeing for our industry-leading technology as the world moves aggressively to a zero-carbon future.” said Rich Riley, Co-Chief Executive Officer of Origin.