Jun. 27, 2022 7:16 AM ETAcutus Medical, Inc. (AFIB)MDTBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor

  • Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB), a heart device maker focused on arrhythmias, surged ~50% in the pre-market Monday after the company announced the commercial launch of an expanded suite of left-heart access products.
  • Its product offering now includes the AcQCross Qx system for use with the TruSeal and FXD delivery system for the Watchman LAAC Device, Carlsbad, California-based company said.
  • “The AcQCross system provides interventional cardiologists and electrophysiologists with unique benefits of broad compatibility with market-leading access sheaths while also enhancing procedure versatility and workflow,” interim Chief Executive of Acutus (AFIB) David Roman remarked.
  • In April, Acutus (AFIB) shares surged after announcing an agreement with the health equipment maker Medtronic (MDT) to sell its left-heart access portfolio for $50M of upfront cash and milestone-based payments.
