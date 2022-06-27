Acutus climbs 50% as company launches a broader range of cardiac devices
Jun. 27, 2022 7:16 AM ETAcutus Medical, Inc. (AFIB)MDTBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB), a heart device maker focused on arrhythmias, surged ~50% in the pre-market Monday after the company announced the commercial launch of an expanded suite of left-heart access products.
- Its product offering now includes the AcQCross Qx system for use with the TruSeal and FXD delivery system for the Watchman LAAC Device, Carlsbad, California-based company said.
- “The AcQCross system provides interventional cardiologists and electrophysiologists with unique benefits of broad compatibility with market-leading access sheaths while also enhancing procedure versatility and workflow,” interim Chief Executive of Acutus (AFIB) David Roman remarked.
- In April, Acutus (AFIB) shares surged after announcing an agreement with the health equipment maker Medtronic (MDT) to sell its left-heart access portfolio for $50M of upfront cash and milestone-based payments.