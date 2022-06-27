Accenture agrees to acquire silicon design services firm XtremeEDA
Jun. 27, 2022 7:18 AM ETAccenture plc (ACN)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Accenture (NYSE:ACN) has agreed to acquire Ottawa-based silicon design services company, XtremeEDA.
- Terms of the deal were not disclosed.
- Founded in 2002, XtremeEDA provides semiconductor engineering services for clients seeking custom silicon solutions used in consumer devices, cloud data centers, machine learning and artificial intelligence computational platforms to enable edge AI deployment. The company operates an office in Ottawa and employs ~40 engineers and practitioners.
- The acquisition will boost Accenture Cloud First's capabilities in edge computing. XtremeEDA marks the fifth business that Accenture Canada will acquire since 2020.