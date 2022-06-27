Primoris Services to acquire PLH for $470M, expands utility business

Jun. 27, 2022 7:21 AM ETPrimoris Services Corporation (PRIM)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) entered into a definitive merger agreement to acquire PLH in an all-cash transaction valued at $470M.
  • The acquisition will double the company's Power Delivery business and increases the company's Utilities segment to over 50% of pro forma revenue.
  • It also transitions the company's ongoing portfolio transition towards higher-growth, higher-margin markets and recurring Master Service Agreement (MSA) revenue.
  • The transaction is seen leading to double-digit EPS accretion within 12 months with material cost and revenue synergies, expected annual cost savings of at least $10M from cost initiatives within 24 months after transaction closure.
  • Pro forma for the transaction Primoris net leverage of ~3.3x net debt to adj. EBITDA for the last 12 months with targeted de-levering to 2.0x by 2024.
  • For the 12 months ended May 31, 2022, PLH generated total revenue of $733M and total adj. EBITDA of $54M; ~80% of PLH revenue is related to Power Delivery and Gas Utility end markets for the 12 months ended Dec.31, 2021.
  • n a pro forma basis, MSA contracts will increase from 46% of total revenue to 48% of total revenue.
