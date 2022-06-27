WeWork appoints real estate executive Daniel Hurwitz to board
Jun. 27, 2022 7:22 AM ETWeWork Inc. (WE)BRX, SITCBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- WeWork (NYSE:WE) named Daniel Hurwitz, an executive with more than 30 years of experience in the real estate industry, to its board effective June 23, the company said Monday. He succeeds Jeffrey Sine, co-founder and partner of The Raine Group, who served on the company's board since October 2019.
- Hurwitz is the co-founder and CEO of Raider Hill Advisors, a private retail real estate investment and advisory firm.
- Before co-founding Raider Hill in 2015, Hurwitz spent 16 years at SITE Centers (SITC), formerly known as DDR Corp., and served as its CEO from 2010 to 2015. He also was Brixmor Property Group's (BRX) interim CEO from February 2016 through May 2016.
- In March 202, WeWork (WE) named CEO Sandeep Mathrani as chairman of the company's board.