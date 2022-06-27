Vir Biotechnology reports data from Hepatitis B program

Jun. 27, 2022

Medical Science Laboratory with Diverse Multi-Ethnic Team of Microbiology Scientists Have Meeting on Developing Drugs, Medicine, Doing Biotechnology Research. Working on Computers, Analyzing Samples

gorodenkoff/iStock via Getty Images

  • Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) said preliminary day showed that a six-dose regimen of VIR-2218 provided greater and more durable reductions in hepatitis B surface antigen (HBsAg) than a two-dose regimen, in a phase 2 trial.
  • The company presented data from its hepatitis B virus (HBV) trial program, including results from the ongoing phase 2 study of VIR-2218; from an ongoing phase 1 trial of VIR-3434; and preclinical data evaluating both investigational compounds as monotherapy and in combination, at the International Liver Congress (ILC) 2022.
  • A phase 1 trial evaluating VIR-3434 showed that a single dose (6 mg, 18 mg, 75 mg or 300 mg) resulted in a rapid reduction of hepatitis B surface antigen, with the largest and most durable response with the 300 mg dose.
  • In addition, the company said that preclinical in vivo data showed that the combination of both investigational compounds resulted in greater HBsAg reductions than either compound alone.
