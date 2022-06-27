EVgo enters Russell 3000, Russell 2000 indexes

Jun. 27, 2022 7:26 AM ETEVgo, Inc. (EVGO), GMBy: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor3 Comments
  • At the conclusion of the 2022 Russell indexes annual reconstitution, EVgo (NASDAQ:EVGO) will join the broad-market Russell 3000 and Russell 2000 Indexes.
  • The transition is effective after the US market opens on June 27, 2022.
  • In other news, the EV charging network and automaker General Motors (NYSE:GM) announced the availability of Plug and Charge for all GM EVs with DC fast-charging capability on the EVgo network.
  • EVgo shares have popped over 2% pre-market
  • Read a recent bullish analysis on the stock here
 
