EVgo enters Russell 3000, Russell 2000 indexes
Jun. 27, 2022 7:26 AM ET By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- At the conclusion of the 2022 Russell indexes annual reconstitution, EVgo (NASDAQ:EVGO) will join the broad-market Russell 3000 and Russell 2000 Indexes.
- The transition is effective after the US market opens on June 27, 2022.
- In other news, the EV charging network and automaker General Motors (NYSE:GM) announced the availability of Plug and Charge for all GM EVs with DC fast-charging capability on the EVgo network.
- EVgo shares have popped over 2% pre-market
