  • Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) dropped ~14% in the pre-market Monday after the clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company announced that the FDA imposed a partial clinical hold on an early-stage trial for its lead candidate NUV-422 in cancer.
  • The Phase 1 dose-escalation study was designed to trial the small molecule inhibitor in solid tumors, including high-grade glioma, HR+/HER2- advanced breast cancer, and metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.
  • The partial clinical hold followed the emergency of an eye inflammation called uveitis after the company started exploring higher doses to find a maximum tolerated dose, Nuvation (NUVB) said.
  • The management intends to issue an update on the NUV-422 program after incorporating the FDA feedback into an internal risk-benefit analysis it plans to start.
  • In December, Nuvation (NUVB) announced that the FDA granted its Fast Track designation to NUV-422 for the treatment of high-grade gliomas.
