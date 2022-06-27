Nuvation Bio sheds ~14% as FDA imposes partial hold on cancer trial
Jun. 27, 2022 7:32 AM ETNuvation Bio Inc. (NUVB)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) dropped ~14% in the pre-market Monday after the clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company announced that the FDA imposed a partial clinical hold on an early-stage trial for its lead candidate NUV-422 in cancer.
- The Phase 1 dose-escalation study was designed to trial the small molecule inhibitor in solid tumors, including high-grade glioma, HR+/HER2- advanced breast cancer, and metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.
- The partial clinical hold followed the emergency of an eye inflammation called uveitis after the company started exploring higher doses to find a maximum tolerated dose, Nuvation (NUVB) said.
- The management intends to issue an update on the NUV-422 program after incorporating the FDA feedback into an internal risk-benefit analysis it plans to start.
- In December, Nuvation (NUVB) announced that the FDA granted its Fast Track designation to NUV-422 for the treatment of high-grade gliomas.