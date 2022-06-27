Needham calls a bottom on Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) and said it sees the stock as a defensive play.

The firm boosted its rating on Chewy (CHWY) to Buy from Hold and assigned a new base case price target of $55 to rep more than 40% upside for shares.

"After 4 quarters of missing consensus EBITDA (and 3 quarters of missing consensus Sales), CHWY beat expectations in 1Q22, and we think the positive momentum continued into 2Q22," noted analyst Anna Andreeva.

Underpinning the confidence in CHWY, Andreeva said the pet category is inelastic with price increases sticking and thinks the supply chain dynmics are improving. Looking ahead, the pet space is called rational and company-specific initiatives are said to be driving profitability.

CHWY is noted to be trading at 1X the firm's EV/sales estimate and is called inexpensive on an EV/EBITDA basis when taking into consideration that profitability is inflecting higher.

Needham also laid out a bull case on CHWY that involves sales growth of high teens in 2022 and 2023. The bull case price target is $70.

Shares of Chewy (CHWY) rose 4.25% premarket to $39.78 vs. the 52-week trading range of $22.24 to $97.24.