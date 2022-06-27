Foot Locker offloads Team Sales business to BSN SPORTS, terms not disclosed

Jun. 27, 2022 7:43 AM ETFoot Locker, Inc. (FL)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
  • Foot Locker Retail, Inc., a subsidiary of Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) to sell the Team Sales business to BSN SPORTS, a division of Varsity Brands.
  • Deal terms were not disclosed.
  • The Team Sales business has historically accounted for less than 1% of company's annual consolidated sales.
  • The transaction is expected to close in the coming weeks.
  • The company also announced it will fully consolidate the Eastbay.com retail website into the Champs Sports banner, completing the integration of those two banners that began in 2019.
  • Shares up 1.5% PM.
