Kiora stock rises as vision restoring therapy's trial gets clearance to begin in Australia
Jun. 27, 2022 7:44 AM ETKiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (KPRX)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Kiora Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KPRX) said it received approval in Australia to begin a first-in-human trial of KIO-301 aimed at restoring lost vision in patients with Retinitis Pigmentosa, a rare, inherited genetic eye disease.
- The company said in a June 27 press release that the phase 1b trial, dubbed ABACUS, will be conducted at The Royal Adelaide Hospital (RAH) in Adelaide, South Australia.
- Kiora noted that KIO-301 is a visible light-sensitive small molecule that acts as a reversible 'photoswitch' to restore the eyes' ability to perceive and interpret light in visually impaired patients.
- "We anticipate beginning enrollment of this study in the third quarter of this year and reporting interim data from this trial by the end of this year," said Chief Development Officer Eric Daniels.
- KPRX +5.61% to $0.42 premarket June 27