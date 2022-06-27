KORE to enter the Russell 3000 Index
Jun. 27, 2022 7:44 AM ETKORE Group Holdings, Inc. (KORE)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- KORE Group (NYSE:KORE) has been added as a member of the broad-market Russell 3000 Index, effective after the U.S. market open on June 27, 2022, as part of the 2022 Russell indexes reconstitution.
"In our time as a public company, KORE has delivered meaningful revenue growth and demonstrated that it is a resilient company with a strong business model. We have delivered these results in the face of headwinds ranging from the 2G/3G network sunsets in the US, the pandemic, supply chain challenges, and inflation. Today we are pleased to announce that we have achieved another milestone with our addition to the Russell 3000® Index. We believe our inclusion in this Index will positively impact the awareness of our company, and ultimately drive value for stockholders." said President and CEO Romil Bahl.