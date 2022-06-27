Investors retracted $20B in fund assets last week, led lower by market tracking ETFs

The financial community was overall net redeemers of fund assets for last week, as investors reattracted $20.1B of fund assets from the market which included both conventional funds and exchange traded funds.

According to data compiled by Refinitiv Lipper, taxable bond funds watched $11.2B exit the door on the week, equity funds lost $5.4B, and money market funds lost $1.9B. Additionally, tax-exempt bond funds shrunk by $1.6B.

From an equity ETF vantage point, the space watched $386M leave the market, marking the area's second consecutive week in outflows. Leading the ETF outflow charge were the iShares: Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) and the Select Sector: Energy SPDR (NYSEARCA:XLE). IVV saw outflows that totaled $1.1B and XLE observed outflows of $695M.

At the same time, the equity ETFs that attracted the most significant investor capital were the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPY) at +$5.5B and the iShares: Core S&P Total US Market ETF (ITOT) at +$1.5B.

Fixed income ETFs on the other hand felt larger outflows on the week as the segment lost $1.5B. The iShares: iBoxx $Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) and iShares: iBoxx $High Yield Corporate ETF (HYG) were the two funds that suffered the greatest weekly losses among all fixed income ETFs as LQD lost $1B and HYG lost $755M.

Switching the script and investors will notice that the SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill (BIL) attracted $919M and the iShares: 7-10 Treasury Bond ETF (IEF) garnered $555M, leading all fixed income ETFs on the week.

In broader market news stock index futures point to a higher open on Monday following a strong week where investors seemed to price in slightly more dovish central banks.