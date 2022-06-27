Agrify to supply cultivation and extraction solutions to New Zealand based Ora Pharm
Jun. 27, 2022 7:45 AM ETAgrify Corporation (AGFY)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY) signed a definitive agreement to supply a Waikato, New Zealand-based health and wellness company, Ora Pharm, with a full suite of end-to-end hardware and software products
- Ora develops high-quality, sustainably-produced medicinal cannabis.
- Under agreement terms, which has a base value of $1.625 million, Ora Pharm, a licensed cultivator and distributor of medicinal cannabis, has committed to purchase 20 Vertical Farming Units that will be used to grow cannabis, as well as several cutting-edge extraction technologies.
- The company currently has an Australian market presence and contracts to strategically expand into U.S., Europe, Asia, and New Zealand.