Agrify to supply cultivation and extraction solutions to New Zealand based Ora Pharm

Jun. 27, 2022 7:45 AM ETAgrify Corporation (AGFY)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY) signed a definitive agreement to supply a Waikato, New Zealand-based health and wellness company, Ora Pharm, with a full suite of end-to-end hardware and software products
  • Ora develops high-quality, sustainably-produced medicinal cannabis.
  • Under agreement terms, which has a base value of $1.625 million, Ora Pharm, a licensed cultivator and distributor of medicinal cannabis, has committed to purchase 20 Vertical Farming Units that will be used to grow cannabis, as well as several cutting-edge extraction technologies.
  • The company currently has an Australian market presence and contracts to strategically expand into U.S., Europe, Asia, and New Zealand.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.