MoneyLion gets Buy rating at Loop Capital on fintech 3.0 prospects
Jun. 27, 2022 7:46 AM ETMoneyLion Inc. (ML)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- MoneyLion (NYSE:ML) stock jumps 3.7% in Monday premarket trading after Loop Capital analyst Hal Goetsch initiated coverage of the fintech stock with a Buy rating.
- The company's acquisitions of Malka Entertainment and Even Financial "transformed the company into a unique fintech 3.0 company that is now a leading embedded finance marketplace," Goetsch wrote in a note to clients.
- Initially, the company offered a few neobanking products in debit cards, small dollar advances, and equity fund and crypto investments. Since adding Malka and Even, it now offers its own curated neobanking products along with offerings from more than 400 financial services providers through 500 channel partners, he said.
- He pointed out that MoneyLion (ML) has grown at a triple digit rate with a path toward adjusted EBITDA breakeven by end of 2022.
- Goetsch's Buy rating contrasts with Seeking Alpha's Quant system, which rates the stock a Strong Sell, citing negative EPS revisions, decelerating momentum and poor metrics for profitability.
- SA contributor BOOX Research, though, assigns a Buy rating on MoneyLion (ML), citing the company's path to breakeven by the end of the year.