Etsy dips after Needham pulls back on bullish view with downgrade

Needham downgraded Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) to a Hold rating from Buy.

The firm said it viewed the discretionary nature of the ETSY model increasingly at risk and lowered 2022-2023 GMS estimates.

Analyst Anna Andreeva: " We think 2Q22 is tracking inline with guidance, albeit expectations for 2H22 GMS improvement are predicated on no change in the macro, and since the 1Q22 print, the environment has worsened (May retail sales missed, sentiment in Europe is eroding). Plus, elevated inventories across retail could make the company's value prop less compelling; longer term, we still view ETSY as unique with a big opportunity to drive frequency for both buyers and sellers."

Current valuation on ETSY is seen as fair with investors seeming to value consumer companies more on PE and EV/EBITDA metrics now due to the potential for lower growth and flat earnings in 2023.

Shares of Etsy (ETSY) fell 2.55% premarket on Monday to $81.50.

The Seeking Alpha Quant Rating on ETSY has been at Sell or Strong Sell since early March when shares of Etsy were much higher.