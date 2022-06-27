Ondas Networks delivers next generation wireless communications for Integrated Coastal Surveillance System
Jun. 27, 2022 7:57 AM ETOndas Holdings Inc. (ONDS)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Ondas Holdings (NASDAQ:ONDS) wholly owned subsidiaries, Ondas Networks and American Robotics announced that Ondas Networks supplied and successfully integrated its next generation wireless communications system into a coastal surveillance system in the Caribbean.
- The FullMAX system is part of a major defense contractor's Integrated Coastal Surveillance Systems which is currently marketed internationally.
- The Integrated Coastal Surveillance Systems is designed to offer sovereign nations Maritime Situational Awareness and surveillance capabilities against threats and unlawful activities originating at sea.
- These radar-based systems consist of a national command and control center, Automatic Identification Systems, meteorological sensors and a critical communications network implemented using FullMAX technology that can transmit data in real time over long range from the coastal perimeter to Coast Guard and Police vessels at sea.
- "With the expectation of additional orders, we view this first successful installation as an emerging market opportunity for Ondas Networks in the maritime defense sector. This major defense contractor selected our FullMAX technology given its licensed frequency flexibility, robustness, and long communications range over ocean surfaces." stated Eric Brock, Chairman and CEO of Ondas.