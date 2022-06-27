Trump SPAC Digital World falls after disclosing new subpoenas related to SEC probe (update)
Jun. 27, 2022 8:34 AM ET By: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor
- Update 8:10am: Trump Media & Technology responds to latest 8-K.
- Trump SPAC Digital World Acquisition (NASDAQ:DWAC), which is taking Trump's social media company and app Truth Social public, fell 8.5% in premarket trading Monday after disclosing that new subpoenas in a previously disclosed SEC probe of the company.
- DWAC said on June 16 it became aware that a federal grand jury sitting in the Southern District of New York has issued subpoenas to each member of Digital World’s board of directors and the subpoenas seek certain of the same documents demanded in previously disclosed SEC subpoenas and other requests along with requests relating to DWAC communications, according to 8-K filing on Friday.
- Additionally on Friday DWAC said it received a grand jury subpoena with substantially similar requests. Digital World (DWAC) reiterated that the subpoenas and the underlying investigations by the Department of Justice and the SEC, may delay effectiveness of the registration statement, which could materially delay, materially impede, or prevent the consummation of the business combination.
- “TMTG is focused on reclaiming the American people's right to free expression," Trump Media & Technology Group said in a statement on Monday. "Every day, our team works tirelessly to sustain Truth Social’s rapid growth, onboard new users, and add new features. We encourage—and will cooperate with—oversight that supports the SEC's important mission of protecting retail investors.”
- The latest subpoenas come after DWAC disclosed June 13 that the SEC is expanding a previously disclosed probe of the company. The SEC issued a subpoena at the time that seeks additional documents and information in regards to the combination of Trump Media & Technology Group and DWAC.
- The latest disclosures come after DWAC in early December disclosed it received voluntary information and document request from the SEC, which sought documents relating to meetings of DWAC’s board of directors, policies and procedures relating to its interactions with TMTG. DWAC disclosed in its most recent 10-Q filing in May that it had received a subpoena in relation to the probe on the business combination.