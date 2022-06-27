BWXT Medical to supply radioisotope Ac-225 to Bayer for radionuclide therapies
Jun. 27, 2022 8:04 AM ETBWX Technologies, Inc. (BWXT), BAYRY, BAYZFBy: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) said its unit BWXT Medical signed an agreement to supply high-purity radioisotope Actinium-225 (Ac-225) to Bayer (OTCPK:BAYRY) (OTCPK:BAYZF) for radionuclide therapies.
- Bayer will buy Ac-225 from BWXT Medical at pre-determined prices and the companies expect the supply to begin later this year, BWX said in a June 27 press release.
- BWX said radioisotope Ac-225 is a powerful radioisotope used in targeted alpha therapies (TATs). This treatment field combines Ac-225 with specific tumor-seeking targeting moieties, which deliver alpha radiation directly to tumors.