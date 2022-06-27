Cronos partners with Geocann for leveraging VESIsorb delivery technology for faster absorption

Jun. 27, 2022 8:04 AM ETCronos Group Inc. (CRON)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor

Marijuana Cannabis Pot App Software Buy Sell Application 3d Illustration

iQoncept/iStock via Getty Images

  • Cronos (NASDAQ:CRON) in partnership with Geocann launched the first of what is expected to be a range of products which will utilize the advanced VESIsorb delivery system which provides better bioavailability and faster absorption.
  • "Working with Geocann's technology enables us to expand our product offering to bring consumers a fast-acting cannabinoid product with a quicker onset than previously available, along with improved efficacy, helping enhance and differentiate effect and experience," Chairman, President and CEO Mike Gorenstein commented.
  • Geocann is the exclusive supplier of the VESIsorb delivery system for cannabinoids, terpenes, and flavonoid formulations, and is well-recognized for its substantial investments in research and product development.
  • Shares trading 1.3% higher premarket.
