SWK Holdings added to Russell 3000, Russell 2000 and Russell microcap Indexes
Jun. 27, 2022 8:06 AM ETSWK Holdings Corporation (SWKH)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- SWK Holdings (NASDAQ:SWKH) added to the Russell 2000, Russell 3000 and Russell MicroCap Indexes as part of their annual reconstitution, effective after the U.S. market opens on Monday, June 27, 2022.
- "SWK's return to these indexes is an affirmation of the value that we are building for the company's shareholders and will expand awareness of our company within the investment community, increase liquidity of our stock, and broaden our shareholder base. We have steadily helped address the funding needs of our life sciences clients and positioned our Enteris BioPharma subsidiary for growth, while maintaining financial discipline." said Winston Black, Chairman and CEO of SWK Holdings.